Syrian Embassy building opens

MUSCAT: New building of the Embassy of the sisterly Syrian Arab Republic was opened at the Diplomatic District on Wednesday under the auspices of Walid al Muallem, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, in the presence of Yusuf bin Alawi bin Abdallah, Minister Responsible for Foreign Affairs. Al Muallem expressed his utmost thanks and gratitude to His Majesty Sultan Qaboos, who ordered the establishment of this edifice, which reflects the deep fraternal relations between the two brotherly countries.

