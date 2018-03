Walid Al Moualem, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs and Expatriates in the Syrian Arab Republic, arrived in Muscat on Monday on a several-day visit during which he will meet a number of senior officials in the Sultanate. The guest was received by Yusuf bin Alawi bin Abdallah, Minister Responsible for Foreign Affairs, and a number of officials at the ministry. — ONA

