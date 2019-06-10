Syria returns orphans of IS fighters

BEIRUT: Syria’s Kurdish administration has returned 12 French and two Dutch children, orphans of IS members, to their countries’ authorities, Kurdish officials said on Monday.

France’s Foreign Ministry confirmed that the young children, who had been in camps in Kurdish-run north-eastern Syria, were repatriated on Monday.

The French children would receive medical attention and be taken into care by social services, the ministry said. The Dutch children had been handed over to their guardian on arrival. France has previously repatriated orphans from the overcrowded camps for surrendered IS fighters and supporters, where conditions are dire.

But it has refused to take back adults, saying any of its citizens who fought with the extremist group must face justice locally.

Eleven French citizens were sentenced to death in Iraq in recent weeks for membership of IS, reportedly after being handed over by Syrian Kurdish authorities.

Abdulkarim Omar, head of foreign relations for the de facto autonomous Kurdish authorities in northern and eastern Syria, tweeted that the 14 children were handed over on Sunday to French and Dutch diplomatic delegations in the town of Ain Issa.

Kamal Akef, a spokesman for the Kurdish autonomous administration, said that a French-Dutch delegation has held talks with Kurdish officials in the past two days in north-eastern Syria.

Last week, the United States repatriated two women and six children, without providing details on the timing of the handover or the whereabouts of the eight individuals, while Norway took back five orphans.

The children were living in north-eastern Syria’s Al Hol camp, home to nearly 74,000 people.

They had surrendered, along with other IS fighters and their families, to the US-backed, Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) during its battles against the IS in eastern Syria.— dpa

