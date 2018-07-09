Symposium focuses on robotic spine surgery

MUSCAT, July 9 – The increasingly important role of robotic surgery in the treatment of spinal diseases and problems was the theme of a symposium hosted by Muscat Family Physicians at City Seasons Hotel last week.

The guest speaker was Dr Ram Chaddha, Senior Consultant, Spine Surgery, Apollo Hospital, Navi Mumbai, India. Dr Ram has been active in spine surgery practice for almost three decades, having pioneered endoscopic spine surgery in India, as well as the introduction of Minimum Invasive Cosmetic Spine Surgery (MICOSS).

He leads the only team performing robotic spine surgery in Western India.

Around 60 physicians, including senior spine surgeons, neurosurgeons, neurologists, general surgeons, internists and family physicians, attended the symposium.

Spine diseases and afflictions are on the rise, causing crippling problems for sufferers, according to experts. There is no permanent solution for many of these afflictions.

Treatment options are limited despite the emergence of a new breed of spine surgeons.

Robotic surgery, which is making inroads in some quarters around the world, is offering some hope to patients.

It promises to make a tremendous improvement in the quality of life of these patients.

In his talk, Dr Chaddha discussed the clinical aspects of various spinal problems.

He screened videos featuring patients who made a dramatic improvement in their condition after undergoing robotic treatment. But not all patients with spine problems need robotic surgery, he said, stressing that utmost care must be taken while identifying patients for this kind of treatment.

Alternative treatments including stem cell therapies are also options to consider, although these treatments require more research before they can be popularised, he noted.

The symposium was the latest in a series of talks organised by Muscat Family Physicians as part of its highly successful Continuing Medical Education (CME) programme, said Dr Sanjay Dalal, Coordinator.

Related