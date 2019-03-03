Symposium at NDC debates strategic issues

MUSCAT: A symposium on “the Fourth Industrial Revolution and the Future of Work” conducted by the National Defence College (NDC) concluded on Sunday. The symposium, which started on February 24, reviewed on the concluding day the topics of the symposium and discussed the challenges, outcomes, initiatives and recommendations of the participants, who employed scientific methods of brainstorming and dialogue skills. The closing ceremony was attended by Shaikh Abdullah bin Nasser al Bakri, Minister of Manpower, along with Mohammed bin Nasser al Rasbi, Secretary General of the Ministry of Defence, Lt Gen Ahmed bin Harith al Nabhani, Chief of Staff of the Sultan’s Armed Forces (SAF), Maj Gen Salim bin Musallam Qatan, Commandant of NDC, members of the State Council and Majlis Ash’shura, senior officers from SAF, the military and security forces and senior officials in the public and private sectors and specialists, invitees and strategic guides at the NDC and participants of the sixth batch. This symposium, a part of the NDC’s annual programme of symposiums on strategic issues, is part of the curriculum at the college. — ONA

Related