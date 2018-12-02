Swiss duo promotes Oman via music video

MUSCAT, Dec 2 – A video featuring major landmarks of the Sultanate was launched at the Ministry of Tourism. Asma al Hajri, Assistant Director-General, Tourism Promotion, Ministry of Tourism, received the CD, titled ‘Beauty has an Address’, at an event held at the ministry. “This video is an earnest attempt of the Swiss music duo to highlight the Sultanate’s major tourist attractions. We are excited to watch/ share it with our followers online,” said Asma. Through the video, Swiss music duo, Saskia Stauble and pianist Micheal Odermatt from the band ‘Dust of Soul’, describe “Oman through the eyes of a foreigner who has visited the country for the first time”.

“The new album is a statement on the power of music and how colourful life is in Oman. We worked with different artists around the world,” Saskia said after the launch. The video will be shared on social media on #experience oman, the ministry’s website and social media outlet as well as Dust of Soul’s social media accounts. “Our new song, ‘Beauty has an Address’, is the first of the series of videos to promote Oman as a tourist destination,” said Michael. Their album, ‘Flow’, launched on the same day, is a collaboration between Swiss and Indian artists. “The song is a fusion of modern music, classical ballet and Indian styles. Let us celebrate the power of music and art, and come together,” he added.