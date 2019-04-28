Swiss-Belhotel International to launch maiden Oman hotel in Q3

Muscat, APRIL 28 – Swiss-Belhotel International, one of the world’s fastest-growing international hotel and hospitality management groups, plans to launch its maiden property in the Sultanate later this year. Swiss-Belinn Airport Muscat will be formally opened in the third quarter of 2019, the group announced at the Arabian Travel Market (ATM) yesterday. The Muscat property is one of seven hotels due to be opened across the Middle East and North Africa in 2019. These openings highlight the company’s growth in the region while marking its debut in destinations such as Muscat, Kuwait City, Makkah and Alexandria, it said in a statement.

Swiss-Belhotel International currently manages a portfolio of more than 145 hotels, resorts and projects located in Cambodia, China, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Bahrain, Egypt, Georgia, Iraq, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Australia, New Zealand, Bulgaria, Germany, Italy, Switzerland and Tanzania.

Laurent A Voivenel, Senior Vice President, Operations and Development for the Middle East, Africa and India, Swiss-Belhotel International, commented: “2019 is a very significant year for us with seven stunning properties lined up for opening in quick succession over the next few months. We are very excited about these openings that will give us access to fabulous new destinations while expanding our presence in existing locations such as Bahrain thus giving greater choice to our guests. These developments are aimed at diversifying our offering in the region while meeting the growing demand for quality accommodation at affordable rates.”

Laurent added, “For the first time in the Middle East we have introduced brands such as Grand Swiss-Belresort, Swiss-Belsuites and Swiss-Belboutique.

Laurent stressed, “At Swiss-Belhotel International we are eager to contribute to the ongoing growth and diversification of the region’s hospitality sector. Our global footprint, compelling portfolio of diverse brands and strong distribution platforms and loyalty affiliations continue to position us at the forefront of the industry, enabling us to leverage the latest trends to benefit our stakeholders in the region.”

