Swell wave brings water closer to houses along coast

MUSCAT, June 16 – The indirect effect of the tropical storm Vayu brought sea water into the coastline closer to houses, which also had some of the fishermen community members taking measures to protect their boats. “We call it the swell wave,” explained the weather expert at Oman Met Office, Public Authority of Civil Aviation (PACA). “It has travelled 750 km from the coast of Oman, Ras al Hadd, where the tropical storm is located and it coincided with the high tide that was at 9.30 am and the second high tide occurred at 8.28 pm. Because of this the wave went so far into land farther than the normal waves during high tides,” he explained.

The Wilayat of Shinas experienced rise in sea level during the past two days not seen since cyclone Gonu hit the Sultanate in 2007. Fishermen in the wilayat have kept their boats in safer places as a precautionary measure. The main road in Shea area in the Wilayat of Sur has been cut off due to rising sea waves as the wilayat experienced the phenomenon for the past two days. The sea water entered the houses in the Niyabat of Ras al Hadd. The Sur Municipality is making efforts to reopen the roads and clean up the debris. In the Wilayat of Jaalan Bani Bu Ali the sea water intruded into the coastline causing damage to fishing boats and vehicles parked on the coastal area of the Arabian Sea.

Although Vayu has been downgraded to a tropical storm from a cyclone, it continues to be active with an estimated surface wind speed of 50 knots around the centre. According to the weather expert, almost whole of the Arabian Sea coast, covering the area of the Sharqiyah and the coast of the Oman Sea, had been faced with the impact. This condition is expected to continue for 48 hours going up during high tides and going down during low tides.

