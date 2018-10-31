Sustainability meet starts on December 4

Muscat, Oct 31 – To spread awareness about governance and sustainability in the Sultanate, Oman Centre for Governance and Sustainability (OCGS) will hold the First Sustainability Conference on December 4 at Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre. It will be launched by Dr Yahya bin Mahfoudh al Mantheri, Chairman of the State Council. The conference will be attended by ministers, officials and representatives of businesses and decision makers from Oman and abroad. The prominent speakers from Oman and abroad and chief executive officers of sustainability institutions will talk on social responsibility, general and private partnership for social impact and social innovation.

Sayyid Hamed bin Sultan al Busaidi, Executive Director of OCGS said the conference will witness the launching of

“National Policy Charter in Sustainability and Social Responsibility” which aims to be a benchmark for all institutions for best practices in sustainability.

He added the conference would be a forum of discussion between the public and private sectors on ways to achieve the goals of sustainable development adopted by the United Nations (UN) besides sustainability awareness. He added the project will achieve a number of results, the first is the role of the centre and its programmes, secondly the future strategies by focusing on strength points in sustainability and social development in supporting the institutions desirous of adopting best practices in this respect.

Thirdly, transparent disclosure of the opportunities and challenges facing the companies and proposals and recommendations for solutions. Fourth, awareness of partners and stakeholders in the institutions and the community of the concepts adopted by OCGS.

The conference will include discussion sessions on “Developing Sustainability Strategies in Oman” which will address the steps adopted by the Sultanate to contain the sustainability in its 2040 vision besides discussion of national endeavours to align sustainability plans with the United National Millennium Development Goals.

