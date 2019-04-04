Sur seek win against Sohar

After one week of rest, Omantel League will be back into the action to have seven matches on Friday and Saturday in the 19th week of top domestic competition.

Seeb Stadium will be the venue for Al Shabab and Muscat match on Friday. The match will kick off at 5:45 pm. Al Rustaq will host Saham at same stadium and the match will begin at 8:30 pm. Al Oruba will travel to Al Buraimi to face off Al Nahda. The match will start at 5:50 pm. Sur will meet Sohar at the former’s home at Sur Sports Complex. The match will begin at 8:10 pm.

On Saturday, the remaining matches of the 19th week will be continued by having three matches. Sohar Sports Complex will host two matches. The top fixture will be between league leaders Dhofar and Al Suwaiq. The match will start at 8:35 pm. In the earlier match, Majees take on Al Nasr at 5:50 pm. Also, Mirbat will travel to capital city to meet Oman Club at Seeb Stadium and the match will kick off at 5:45 pm.

As the league is getting towards its end through the remaining nine rounds, all the teams are gearing up well to grab more points. The top teams want to strengthen their lead while the teams who are struggling at the bottom want to reserve a spot in the middle table order and move away from relegation zone.

Sur, who are preparing for the final match of the HM Cup on April 11, will enter Friday’s match to register a win and secure three points that will take the team away temporarily from the danger area. This match means a lot for Sur players, if they achieve the triumph and it is going to be a positive push for the team in the summit clash of the HM Cup. New experienced national coach Mohammed Khamis is all-likely to employ a winning strategy before the key final.

Meanwhile, Batinah club, Sohar, are targeting maximum benefits from this match. Three points are enough for Sohar to get closer to top five teams in the league table.

Eleventh-placed Al Shabab are aware that losing any further points will take the team to the relegation zone. Also, Shabab players would like to compensate for their last draw against Al Oruba in the previous round. The capital city club, on the other hand, will try to be back on winning path after they suffered a 2-1 defeat against Al Suwaiq in the last round. The boys of Ibrahim Sumar will focus to get closer to the top teams and reduce the gap.

Tenth-placed Al Rustaq have 21 points and would like to claim three points and reserve a safe position in the middle of league order.

Also, Al Rustaq coach Fahad al Kanbashi, would like to reduce the points differences with Saham (25 points) who are one position ahead of Al Rustaq in the ninth position. Rustaq had four drawn results in the last rounds and the players are looking to break that. Al Rustaq was held to draws by Muscat, Dhofar, Sohar and Al Oruba. Saham will not be an easy guest for Al Rustaq as new Egyptian coach Mohammed Omar is planning to move ahead to the upper level of the league. Saham are some 5-7 points away from the top-placed clubs.