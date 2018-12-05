Sur, Majees move into HM Cup semis

MUSCAT, DEC 5 – Three-time champions Sur held Seeb goalless in the second-leg of quarterfinals to reach the semifinals of the His Majesty’s Cup football championship at the Sur Sports Complex on Wednesday. Hosts Sur prevailed after they had scored an away goal against three-time champions Seeb in their 1-1 draw in the first leg of the quarterfinal. In a late match on Tuesday, there was another goalless draw between Majees and Al Oruba at the Sur Sports Complex. Majees, who were holding a 1-0 first-leg advantage, moved into the last four with the result.

In the first match on Tuesday, Mirbat held Al Musannah 1-1 at the Youth Complex in Salalah to progress to the semifinals. Mirbat’s captain Hussain al Hadal put them ahead in the 60th minute with a spectacular header. Musannah equalised in 71st minute through Abdulrahman Eid al Mushaifri but failed to find a winner. Mirbat who won the first leg through a Yousuf al Saadi goal at Seeb Stadium claimed the last-four spot with a 2-1 aggregate result.