Sur inch closer to HM Cup final

Muscat: Sur recorded an important 4-2 victory against Majees in a thrilling encounter at His Majesty’s Cup semifinal first leg match at the Sohar Sports Youth Complex on Wednesday.

Sur’s players registered a strong comeback in the second half of the match after score was level at 2-2. They added two goals in the later stage of the away match. With the 4-2 win, Sur have an better advantage at home in the second leg match.

At Sohar Sports Complex, Majees pressed hard from the start and Bala struck the opening goal in the first half of the match. Majees increased the lead by 2-0 when former national player Hassan Rabee managed to score past Sur goalkeeper.

Sur registered a strong comeback in the second half as Ahmed al Siyabi reduced the goal difference by scoring their first goal. Saud al Farsi found the equaliser and Samba put them in lead for the first time in the match with the third goal. Ahmed al Mukhaini ensured Sur’s win as he netted the fourth goal in the extra time.