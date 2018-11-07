Sur hold Seeb, Majees win in HM Cup

MUSCAT, Nov 7 – Sur held Seeb to a 1-1 draw in the first leg match of HM Cup quarterfinal at the Seeb Sports Stadium late on Tuesday. The two goals of the match were netted in the second half after both the teams failed to hit the target in the first half. Prolific scorer Suri Ibrahima put Seeb in lead in the 69th minute, while Samba pulled level for Sur in the 88th minute through a header goal. Both teams showed an impressive play in the second half after an ordinary first half. Khalid al Hamdani and Zaher al Aghabri led Seeb attacks with precision in the second half.

After intense pressure, Seeb took the lead in the 69th minute as Suri Ibrahima’s brilliant header rested inside the Sur goal. Then on Seeb were in control of play and looked to prevail on a 1-0 margin. But when two minutes left for the match, Samba dashed Seeb hopes with a nice equaliser. With this result, Sur also have an advantage as they just need a goalless draw in the second leg to qualify for the semifinals. The match also witnessed great turnout of Seeb fans. The second leg match will take place on December 5.

MAJEES STUN AL ORUBA

At the Sohar Sports Complex, Majees surprised Al Oruba with a 1-0 victory in another quarterfinal first leg match. Hassan al Balushi netted the winning goal for Majees in the 33th minute through a long-range shoot which entered Abdul Aziz al Hasani’s net. The second leg match between Al Oruba and Majees will be on December 4.