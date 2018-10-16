Local 

Sur gets flood protection dam

Oman Observer

Sur: The Ministry of Regional Municipality and Water Resources constructed a major flood protection dam in the Wilayat of Sur in South Al Sharqiyah Governorate. Fitted with floodgates capable of pumping 900 cubic metres/per second, the dam has a large reservoir with a storage capacity of around 22 million cubic metres. Measuring 1.1 km in length and 34 metres in height, the dam is built of earth, stones and concrete. Strategically located just upstream of the Sur urban area, the dam will serve as a check dam in the event of heavy flooding along Wadi Rafsah.

You May Also Like

Donate blood post-iftar, it’s safe: Experts

Kabeer Yousuf Comments Off on Donate blood post-iftar, it’s safe: Experts

Curbs on promotional brochures, flyers on cards?

Vinod Nair Comments Off on Curbs on promotional brochures, flyers on cards?

Attestation charges at MoFA increased

Kabeer Yousuf Comments Off on Attestation charges at MoFA increased