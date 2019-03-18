Sur, Fanja to clash for HM Cup honours

MUSCAT, March 18 – Sur blanked Majees 2-0 to set up an HM Cup final with Fanja at the Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex in Muscat on April 11. Going into their home leg at the Sur Sports Complex with a 4-2 advantage from the away leg of the semifinal, Sur had the match in control with Khalid Saleh netting in the 48th minute and Samba Tonkara completing the 2-0 margin in the 85th minute. Three-time champions Sur qualified to the final with Fanja with an aggregate score of 6-2. Earlier on Sunday, Fanja reached their 13th final with a 4-0 thrashing of Mirbat at the Salalah Youth Complex in the second leg of the semifinal. Double strikes each from Mahmood al Hassani and Naseeb al Ghailani saw the nine-time champions move to the final with a 7-2 aggregate score. Fanja won their home semifinal leg 3-2.

