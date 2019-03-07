Sur, Fanja post key wins

Nine-time champions Fanja edged Mirbat club 3-2 in the His Majesty’s Cup semifinal first leg match at the Seeb Stadium late on Wednesday. In the earlier match on Wednesday, Sur came back from 2-0 down to beat Majees 4-2 at the Sohar Sports Youth Complex. In Seeb, Fanja started brightly to put pressure on the visitors.

Despite the defeat, Mirbat have scored two away goals and that will be crucial for them in the second-leg match at home at Salalah Sports Complex on March 17.

First half of the match saw four goals out of five scored in total as it ended with 3-1 for Fanja. Fanja took the lead through Moboyo Twetti in the eighth minute. Al Nawras al Farsi doubled Fanja’s advantage in the 26th minute. After minutes only, Nasse al Ghailani benefited from Mirbat defence’s fault to net the third goal for the hosts. Prior to the end of first half, former national player Hussain al Hadhari reduced the deficit as he struck the first goal for Mirbat.

Fanja goalkeeper Mazin al Kasbi was the star as he saved many chances by the visitors.

In same scenario as first half, Musallam Akaak scored the second goal for Mirbat just towards the end the match to make the score 3-2.

SUR FIGHT BACK

On the other hand, Sur recorded an important 4-2 victory against Majees in a thrilling encounter at HM Cup semifinal first leg match at the Sohar Sports Youth Complex on Wednesday.

Sur’s players registered a strong comeback in the second half of the match after score was level at 2-2. They added two goals in the later stage of the away match. With the 4-2 win, Sur have an better advantage at home in the second leg match.

At Sohar Sports Complex, Majees pressed hard from the start and Bala struck the opening goal in the first half of the match. Majees increased the lead by 2-0 when former national player Hassan Rabee managed to score past Sur goalkeeper.

Sur attacked with purpose in the second half as Ahmed al Siyabi reduced the goal difference by scoring their first goal. Saud al Farsi found the equaliser and Samba put them in lead for the first time in the match with the third goal. Ahmed al Mukhaini ensured Sur’s win as he netted the fourth goal in the extra time.