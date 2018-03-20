Sur CAS launches environmental awareness campaign

SUR: Public relation students of Sur College of Applied Sciences launches a month-long environment awareness campaign titled ‘Ala’an Aw Abdan (Now or Never) at the college on Monday.

Dr Salma al Musharafi, dean of the college, said the campaign aims to foster eco-friendly attitude among public to keep the environment clean and green. ‘Our environment is so important for our survival; also we have to preserve it for our future generations. There are many approaches to protect our environment.

“An eco-friendly activity like recycling is one such action that creates zero waste. This campaign will reflect many similar activities. It is so glad that our students have taken this topic for their awareness campaign and it shows their attachment to the environment,” Dr Salma said while launching the campaign logo.

“Along with the school children and university students, it is very important to focus the housewives as a strategic target in the campaign since they can initiate a lot of eco-friendly life style changes within the families,” she added.

The campaign launch included a musical show by children from Dar Al Manhal School in Sur. PR student Ameera al Sulti recited an Arabic poem raising the need for protecting the nature.

The campaign logo displaying two footprints in mixed green and brown colour profile represents the two sides of human decision-making. “We have two choices here, and we must add more green,” said Widad al Alawi, a student of public relations course, who designed the logo.

The campaign will carry events and activities to promote eco-friendly attitude among school children and university students. A speech competition is planned for school students on the topic ‘my vision of the future of our environment’. Also there is a social media context inviting three-second length videos from public to show actions or habits in daily life towards their environmental commitment. An exhibition is also planned to share innovative ideas on eco-friendly life styles for the public.

“It is our responsibility to protect our environment in order to have a healthy life. We are well aware about various environmental concerns, now we must take proactive decision making to protect our environment,” said Sultan al Sarai, a lecturer in Public relations at Sur CAS.

Public relations students at CAS Sur initiate community awareness campaigns every year as a part of their public relations course. This is a real-life opportunity for students to practice and showcase their skills and abilities in various roles of public relations profession.

Share on: WhatsApp