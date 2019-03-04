Sur Al Hadid Beach Carnival to display home-grown brands

Muscat: Sur Al Hadid Beach is set to be transformed into a vibrant display of home-grown brands and a plethora of activities for families and visitors during the Sur Al Hadid beach Carnival ready to kick-off this weekend from 7th to 9th March.

Oman’s first-ever beach event, brought to the local audience through a partnership between Muscat Municipality, the Ministry of Tourism and Oman Tourism Development Company (OMRAN), as part of an initiative to boost domestic tourism in the country and promote what Oman has to offer to the community and visitors.

The carnival to be organized by Muscat Eat, will host 70 SMEs, food trucks and popular brands who will present various delicacies and refreshment at the market, including delicious Omani food freshly made by local home businesses from Al Seeb community. This outdoor market will also feature a selection of gifts, perfumes, jewelries, kids and family goods.

The kids and young at heart can also enjoy arts and crafts activities such as clay molding and face painting, together with a series of exciting outdoor games such as bouncy castle, pony riding, Jenga, balloon darts and educational workshops for children to promote sustainable practices in environment protection.

Local bands will entertain visitors by playing modern and traditional Omani music, whilst adventure enthusiasts explore a thrilling range of water sports including jet skiing, banana boat riding and kayaking presented by Uniboats. A beach volleyball tournament will be hosted by Al Seeb Club for those looking for some healthy competition – all taking place at the beautiful beachfront of Sur Al Hadid.

Eng Abdul Wahid Al Farsi, Director of Business Integration at OMRAN, the main partner of the event and the Head of the organising committee of Sur Al Hadid Beach Carnival commented: “In order to create a fun-filled experience to the Omani community, we have devoted ourselves in ensuring creative ways to bring out Omani’s excitement towards outdoor activities. From water sports, outdoor games, music and market, we make sure everyone in the family will have a favorite activity during the three-day event.”

“The beach carnival will not only strategically contribute to domestic tourism but will also set a healthy business environment for the SMEs in the country. This attracts many business opportunities that will significantly lead to a robust economy through Oman’s already burgeoning tourism industry,” he added.

To ensure an all-rounded, convenient experience for visitors, key participating sponsors will provide essential community services. Complimentary Public transport will be provided to the visitors through a number of pick-up and drop-off points by Mwasalat – Oman’s public transport company, the logistic sponsor of the event. First-aid and emergency services will be administered by Badr Al Sama, the event’s healthcare provider.

In addition, The Sur Al Hadid Beach Carnival is supported by Zain Property Development as the official Gold Sponsor, Information Technology Authority (Knowledge sponsor) is tasked to gather information and carry out an online survey to record visitor feedback. Other sponsors include Daleel1010 (online food-ordering Sponsor) and OmanRefco (refreshments Sponsor).