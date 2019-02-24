Sur Al Hadid beach carnival kicks off in March

Muscat: The Organizing Committee of Sur Al Hadid Beach Carnival, led by Muscat Municipality, the Ministry of Tourism, Oman Tourism Development Company (OMRAN) and Muscat Eat, announced today the official launch date of the event between 7-9 March at Sur Al Hadid Corniche in Wilayat Seeb, Muscat.

The first-ever beach carnival is driven by the joined efforts of the key partners, as part of the Implementation, Support and Follow-up Unit (Tanfeedh) initiatives to boost the local tourism through better utilization of the beaches to host unique tourism events. The event also aims to encourage the participation of local SMEs, local community members and institutions.

Sur Al Hadid Beach Carnival will feature a variety of activities perfect for children and families, including street food dining options, beach bazaars and live bands. Guests can also enjoy water sports and beach games to compliment the three-day event.



Eng Badar Ali Al Bahri, Director General of Muscat Municipality Seeb, said: “Organizing Sur Al Hadid Beach Carnival aims to promote local tourism. The active partnership between Muscat Municipality, Ministry of Tourism and OMRAN has resulted in the creation of this event to be organized at Sur Al Hadid Corniche, the first beachfront destination that is fully equipped to host public beach events and attract various audiences from local community and beyond. The Carnival aligns with the efforts to boost local tourism and also offers Omani SMEs and local talents an ideal platform to creatively present their services and products.”

He added: “Muscat Municipality has taken into consideration the importance of improving public areas in Muscat. Seeb Waterfront development is one of the remarkable milestones and Sur Al Hadid beachfront has been developed according to best urban planning standards; incorporating modern facilities, pedestrian walkways, bicycle tracks, and restaurants and cafes.”

Abdullah Salim Al Thahli, Assistant Director-General of Tourism Products and Sites Development, pointed out to the key role these events play in attracting visitors and local tourism. He said: “Oman is known for its long stretching beaches that can be perfect for events that increase local tourism and attract more visitors who are looking for fun beach experiences. The Carnival vision fall in line with the National Tourism Strategy that aims to develop local tourism throughout the Sultanate by creating innovative experiences. Tourism festivals have been growing recently in the Sultanate and Sur Al Hadid Carnival will be a new addition to local events agenda”.

Sarah Najeeb al Balushi, founder and Managing Director of Muscat Eat, the Omani events company behind Oman’s largest food festival, said: “We appreciate the undivided trust of the event partners, Muscat Municipality, Ministry of Tourism and OMRAN, as we launch Oman’s first-ever beach carnival. We are fully committed to cater to the local community, visitors and families and create a fun-filled experience to all.”

The three-day Carnival is also marked by number of sports and water activities, presented by Uniboats, offering unique water sports activities, and Al Seeb Club which will organize basketball and beach volleyball tournaments. It will also host a market for SMEs offering F&B, fashion and accessories, as well as feature live music performances by young Omani talents.

The carnival is also sponsored by Information Technology Authority (ITA), the knowledge sponsor of the event and Oman refreshment Company (OmanRefco).