SUPPORT TO ENVIRONMENT HAILED

Muscat: On behalf of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos, His Highness Sayyid Fahd bin Mahmood al Said, Deputy Prime Minister for the Council of Ministers, on Tuesday received Dr Mishaal bin Fahm al Salami, President of the Arab Parliament, who chaired the ceremony for promulgating the Arab Document for Environment Protection and Development. HH Sayyid Fahd affirmed that the Sultanate, under the wise leadership of His Majesty the Sultan, accords great importance to preserving natural resources at the local and foreign levels. It also supports all efforts exerted for the preservation of environment.

HH Sayyid Fahd stressed the importance of the Arab Document for Environment Protection and Development, which was presented at the meeting of the Arab parliamentarians in the Sultanate as the document aims at increasing awareness and maintaining biodiversity for the interest of human kind in general.

The Speaker of the Arab Parliament and his accompanying delegation expressed their appreciation and that of the international community for the wise policies adopted by the Sultanate on the national and foreign levels, as well as His Majesty the Sultan’s leading role in serving the joint Arab action and cementing bonds of friendship and fraternity among peoples. They also hailed the leading Omani experience in building the state of institutions and the rule of law, as well as enhancing pillars of the comprehensive development, which ensures dignified life for all Omanis. They also expressed their utmost appreciation and respect for His Majesty the Sultan. The meeting was attended by Dr Yahya bin Mahfoudh al Mantheri, Chairman of the State Council and Dr Mohammed bin Salim al Tobi, Minister of Environment and Climate Affairs.

