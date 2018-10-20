MUSCAT: Muscat Finance SAOG, represented by Chairman Faisal bin Mohamed al Yousef, extended support for research and innovation at Sultan Qaboos University by offering a contribution to the university’s newly-established Innovation Fund. The SQU Innovation Fund, managed by SQU’s Innovation and Technology Transfer Centre, is one of the university’s initiatives that seek to place research and innovation at the very centre of SQU’s approach to teaching and training, and community engagement. The fund supports advancement in these areas by providing seed funding in various forms of support for SQU students, faculty, and staff to engage in innovative projects that have the potential to enhance innovative approaches in strategic social and economic areas.

Accepting the contribution from Muscat Finance, Dr Rahma al Mahrouqi, the Deputy Vice-Chancellor for Postgraduate Studies and Research, stated, “Both SQU and Muscat Finance have a strong commitment to supporting innovation and research as drivers of sustainable development within the Sultanate. “The university has the infrastructure and processes in place to ensure that its student and staff’s innovative efforts and research outputs can be successfully transformed into products, processes and knowledge that drive social and economic transformation.”