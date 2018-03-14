Superb Dzeko goal sends Roma into quarters

ROME: A determined AS Roma beat Shakhtar Donetsk 1-0 on Tuesday to reach the Champions League quarterfinals for the first time since 2008 as a magnificent finish by Bosnia striker Edin Dzeko sent them through on away goals.

Roma celebrated only their second win in six meetings with the Ukrainian side and got revenge for a 6-2 aggregate defeat by Shakhtar at the same stage of the competition in 2011.

They endured a nervy finish, however, as Shakhtar ended the match on the front foot despite playing the final few minutes with 10 men after Ivan Ordets was sent off.

Having trailed 2-1 from the first leg, Roma looked bereft of ideas for much of the contest at the Stadio Olimpico before Dzeko broke the deadlock in the 52nd minute following a tepid first half devoid of goal-mouth action.

The Bosnian took a defence-splitting pass from midfielder Kevin Strootman into his stride and beat the offside trap before he steered the ball into the far corner with the outside of his foot past advancing keeper Andriy Pyatov.

The former Manchester City striker, who has been linked with a move back to the Premier League, but said after the match that he did not want to leave Roma, was given a rousing send-off by the home fans when he was substituted in the dying minutes. “Everyone deserves a standing ovation because we all gave absolutely everything tonight and we fully deserve to be in the quarterfinals,” Dzeko was quoted as saying by Sky Sports Italia. — Reuters

