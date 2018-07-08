Sunaidy in Turkey to attend Erdogan inauguration

MUSCAT: Assigned by His Majesty Sultan Qaboos, Dr Ali bin Masoud al Sunaidy, Minister of Commerce and Industry, left here on Sunday heading to the Turkish capital Ankara to take part at the inauguration ceremony of Recep Tayyip Erdogan as a President of the Turkish Republic for a second presidential term. He was seen off by the Turkish Ambassador to the Sultanate. During his participation, Dr Al Sunaidy will accompanied by Dr Qasim bin Mohammed al Salhi, Sultanate’s Ambassador to the Republic of Turkey. — ONA

