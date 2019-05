SALALAH: The cruise ship Sun Princess called at Salalah Port on Thursday with 1,404 passengers of different nationalities on board as part of its tour to several ports around the world. The ship’s passengers toured major archaeological and historic landmarks in the Governorate of Dhofar, besides visiting beaches and traditional markets in Salalah. The cruise ship came from Port Rashid in Dubai and it will head to Suez Port. — ONA

Related