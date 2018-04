His Highness Sayyid Fahd bin Mahmood al Said, Deputy Prime Minister for the Council of Ministers, arrived at King Abdulaziz Air Base in Dhahran, Saudi Arabia, on Saturday afternoon to lead the Sultanate’s delegation, on behalf of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos, at the 29th Arab Summit.

HH Sayyid Fahd was received by Prince Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz al Saud, Governor of the Eastern Region; Prince Ahmed bin Fahad bin Salman al Saud, Deputy Governor of the Eastern Region; Fahad bin Mohammed al Jubair, Mayor of the Eastern Region, Ahmed Aboul Gheit, Secretary-General of the Arab League and a number of Saudi officials.





HH Sayyid Fahd gave the following statement: “As Oman participates in the 29th ordinary session of the Arab Summit in the sisterly Saudi Arabia, the Sultanate confirms its confidence in the ability of the Arab brothers to arrive at positive results that would enable the Arab countries to maintain their solidarity to move towards a better future.

“It’s a big honour for me to participate in this summit on behalf of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos. His Majesty, who keenly follows all regional and international developments, hopes that the efforts of his brothers the Arab leaders and their representatives, will be successful and that the summit’s resolutions will contribute to achieving the Arab peoples’ aspirations for development and stability.

“The holding of the Arab summit at this stage is aimed at discussing the current developments on the regional and international arenas with a view of assessing the mechanisms of the joint Arab work and finding concordance and joint visions to confront the challenges.

“The Sultanate of Oman emphasises the strengths of the fraternal relations binding the Sultanate and Saudi Arabia and wish the Saudi leadership success and the Saudi people further progress and prosperity.”

HH Sayyid Fahd is accompanied by Yusuf bin Alawi bin Abdallah, Minister Responsible for Foreign Affairs, Dr Abdullah bin Mohammed al Saeedi, Minister of Legal Affairs, Shaikh Mohammed bin Said al Kalbani, Minister of Social Development and a number of state officials.

Earlier in the day HH Sayyid Fahd left Muscat for Saudi Arabia to participate in the Arab Summit.

The participation stems from belief of the Sultanate, led by His Majesty, on the importance of such meetings which bring the brothers together for the sake of the Arab unity and activating joint work to achieve the higher interests of the Arab nation.

HH Sayyid Fahd was seen off by Dr Rawya bint Saud al Busaidiyah, Minister of Higher Education, Sayyid Saud bin Hilal al Busaidy, Minister of State and Governor of Muscat, Mohammed bin Salim al Toobi, Minister of Environment and Climate Affairs, Dr Abdulmunim bin Mansour al Hasani, Minister of Information and the chargé d’affaires of the Saudi Embassy. — ONA

Like this: Like Loading...