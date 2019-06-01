Summit calls for fight against terrorism

MECCA: The Mecca Declaration at the 14th Summit of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) highlighted the importance of commitment to support the OIC so that it can achieve the goals set by its charter through joint Islamic work. Assigned by His Majesty Sultan Qaboos, His Highness Sayyid Shihab bin Tareq al Said, led the Sultanate’s delegation at the 14th Summit of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) which was held at the As Safa Palace in Mecca, Saudi Arabia. The summit discussed regional developments, the Palestinian cause, terror fight, fostering the unity of the OIC and developing the relations between Islamic countries.

The final communique reaffirmed the centrality of the question of Palestine and the issue of Jerusalem to the Islamic nation, and reiterated the OIC’s “principled and continuous support at all levels for the Palestinian people to attain their inalienable national rights, including their right to self-determination and the establishment of an independent and sovereign Palestinian State on the 1967 borders with Jerusalem as capital, and stressed the need to protect the right of return of refugees under Resolution 194, and to face any denial of these rights with full force.”

The document condemned all forms of terrorism and extremism and stressed the need to stand together against terror organisations, and to lay down legislations and measures to deter terrorism. It also denounced the terrorist attack on Saudi Arabia’s oil pumping stations, which targeted global oil supplies. The communique strongly condemned the acts of sabotage against four commercial vessels in the UAE’s regional waters.

The final statement rejected any attempt of linking terrorism to a specific nationality, civilisation and religion. It also rejected any direct or indirect support to groups or organisations which call for violence, extremism or terrorism under any pretext, stressing the importance to continue full condemnation of all forms of fanaticism and discrimination based on religion, colour and called for tolerance, respect, dialogue and cooperation among all peoples.

The final communique underscored the importance of standing by Muslims in non-Islamic countries who are facing persecution and injustice and provision of all support to them including adopting their cause at international forums to ensure that they obtain their political and social rights in their countries. It also refused to accept any decision to change legal and demographic status of Syria’s Golan Heights, especially the US decision to recognise Israeli sovereignty over the territory, the communique said. — ONA

