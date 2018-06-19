Summer yoga programmes for children from June 21

MUSCAT: A summer programme for children across all age groups, offered by Art of Living Oman, will teach yoga, breathing techniques and various other skills to empower children. The angels course helps the child leap forward into life with confidence, strength and courage. Through stories, games, crafts and play, the children will be introduced to the idea that they are unique, beautiful and special. The course gives the child the foundation they need to grow and flourish in life. This course is designed for children in the age group of 4-7 years old and timings from 4 pm to 7 pm from June 21 to 24.

The Art Excel course supports the overall well-being of children by teaching them a variety of empowering techniques that foster peace of mind, mental clarity and focus, physical relaxation and emotional stability. Children learn to handle anger, fear and peer pressure. The entire programme is playful, effortless, engaging and fun, and all exercises and processes are designed specifically for the age group 7-12 years old and is from 4 pm to 7 pm on June 21, and 10 am to 4 pm on June 22 and 23. The Youth Empowerment Seminar (YES!) is a dynamic and fun programme that challenges teens to take responsibility and provides a comprehensive set of practical tools for releasing stress, mastering emotions and raising self-awareness.

The programme addresses teens’ physical, mental, social and emotional development, breathing techniques to relieve stress and bring the mind into focus, dynamic games and yoga, practical knowledge to create awareness, experiential processes and problem-solving strategies. Group discussions are designed to help teens feel at ease in challenging situations, increase confidence, withstand criticism and peer pressure. For further details contact aoloman@gmail.com

Related