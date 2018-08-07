Summer Sports to prepare a generation with skills, knowledge: Al Zadjali

MUSCAT, August 7 – Mustafa al Zadjali, member of Summer Sports programme, stated the focus of the programme is to prepare a healthy generation with technical skills and knowledge in different sports. Mustafa pointed out the Summer Sports programme is open for all the age categories until the age of 30 and includes series of individual and group sports. Al Zadjali appreciated the private sector participation in the programme and he mentioned that different companies provide different sponsorship packages. Ooredoo and Hala FM are the exclusive sponsors for this edition of Summer Sports programme.

“The 13th edition of Summer Sports programme, run by the Ministry of Sports Affairs, is considered as the oldest summer programme in Oman and hundreds of participants have been recorded for this year till now. Many more events are coming up and we hope all the Omani and expatriates families to take part in the events,” Al Zadjali added. He mentioned that the main aim of the Summer Sports is boosting the theme of ‘Sports for all’ to different categories in the community and encourage all to practice sports.