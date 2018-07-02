Summer Sports completes 40 events, unveils sponsors

MUSCAT, July 2 – Ruqaiya al Jabri, chairman of Summer Sports programme, stated that as many as 40 activities has been completed from the commencement of the programme on June 14. Ruqaiya said this during a press conference held at the Ministry of Sports Affairs to unveil the sponsors of the Summer Sports on Monday. The 13th edition of Summer Sports, run by the ministry, is considered as the oldest summer programme and aimed to target people aged from five years and above. She said most of the upcoming events in Muscat governorate namely: open days at the Seeb, Azaiba and Barr Al Jissah beaches in July at the weekends.

Ooredoo and Hala FM are the exclusive sponsors for this edition of Summer Sports.

Also, Ruqaiya mentioned about the training centres, which were set up in the beginning of July until August 9. There centres give training in more than 23 sports. She explained that the main objective of the programme is spreading the theme of ‘Sports for all’ to different categories in the community.

“This year we added some new changes by having ‘laser run’ event. This is a community game and will be implemented at four different governorates. It includes shooting and running by using laser tools,” Ruqaiya al Jabri, said.

“In this edition, we open the floor for the volunteers to take part into different sections like: registration, designing, photo shooting, management of sports events, editing of videos ..etc,” Ruqaiya added. “I would like to thank our sponsors (Ooredoo and Hala FM) for their continuous support to the programme. Their sponsorship will play an efficient role to develop the Summer Sports,” Ruqaiya concluded.

Mutasim Hamood al Zadjali, General manager of branding and communication at Oredoo company affirmed that the renewal of sponsorship with summer sports programme came under the social responsibility which is raised by Oredoo company to different categories of community specially to juniors and youth. He also stated that these kinds of activities will add a great value to the participants and improve their technical skills and benefited leisure time.

“We will have a series of promos about Summer Sports programme and continuous news about it in daily radio programmes. Also, we will have live connection for some events of the programme,” Qusai Mansoor, representative of Hala FM radio, said.

The press conference held at the Ministry was attended by Ruqaiya al Jabri, chairman of summer sports programme, Mutasim Hamood al Zadjali, General-Manager of branding and communication at Oredoo Company, Ahmed al Jahdhami, director of marketing at the ministry, and Qusai Mansoor, representative of Hala FM radio.

Adil al Balushi