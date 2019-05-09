Summer rains arrive; temperature crosses 40

Muscat: Wadi al Hareem in Yanqul, North Dhahirah receives rain while the weather expert says there could be a chance of isolated rain and even showers in other areas near Al Hajr Mountains.

“It is the influence of the easterly to northeasterly sea breeze against the Al Hajr Mountains resulting in the development of clouds during the afternoon hours causing high level humidity in Al Batinah and Muscat Governorates with temperatures ranging in the 40s. The movement of advective clouds from the mountains to the coastal areas can also result in isolated rain,” explained the weather expert at Oman Met Office.

Meanwhile the temperature in desert areas and open areas in addition to Al Buriami and Fahud have crossed 40 degree Celsius.

“While the temperature in the open areas and the desert crossed 40, at night the temperature could go down to the 20s. That is not the case in the coastal areas as there would not be much of a variation between the high and low degrees of temperature,” explained the weather forecaster.

According to the weather forecast there are chances of late night to early morning low level clouds or fog patches along the coastal areas of South Al Sharqiya and Al Wusta Governorates. Along the coastal areas of Oman Sea wind will be northeasterly light to moderate during the day, becoming variable light during night. Along the coastal areas of Arabian Sea winds will be southwesterly light to moderate occasionally fresh and over the rest of the Sultanate winds will be southeasterly light to moderate.

The sea condition is expected to be moderate along the coastal areas of Arabian Sea with maximum wave height of 2.0 meters and slight along rest of the coasts with maximum wave height of 1.4 meter.

The Met Office urges the public to be cautious as visibility good become poor during fog conditions. On Saturday there are chances of late night to early morning low level clouds or fog patches along the coastal areas of Arabian Sea.