Summer rains arrival to bring relief from heat

Wadi al Hareem in Yanqul in Al Dhahirah Governorate received rain while the weather expert says there could be a chance of isolated rain and even showers in other areas near Hajar Mountains.

“It is the influence of the easterly to northeasterly sea breeze against the Hajar Mountains resulting in the development of clouds during the afternoon hours, causing high level humidity in Al Batinah and Muscat governorates with temperatures ranging in the 40s. The movement of clouds from the mountains to the coastal areas can also result in isolated rain,” explained the weather expert at Oman Met office.

Meanwhile, the temperature in desert areas and open areas in addition to Al Buraimi and Fahud have crossed 40 degrees Celsius.

“While the temperature in the open areas and the desert crossed 40, at night the temperature could go down to the 20s. That is not the case in the coastal areas as there would not be much of a variation between the high and low degrees of temperature,” explained the weather forecaster.

According to the weather forecast, there are chances of late night to early morning low level clouds or fog patches along the coastal areas of South Al Sharqiyah and Al Wusta governorates. The sea condition is expected to be moderate along the coastal areas of Arabian Sea with maximum wave heights of 2 metres and the rest of the coast with the wave heights of 1.4 metres.

