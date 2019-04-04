Summer-proof your house before the heat kicks in

MARY OOMMEN –

The summer heat can be unbearable and stifling, but that doesn’t mean your home has to feel the same. With temperatures gradually hitting an upward spiral, it is time for you to get your home summer-ready with these simple spring-cleaning tips and décor tweaks that will make your home feel fresh, cool and welcoming.

In just a few short weeks summer will be upon us in all earnest. Make use of this time to prep your home to beat the heat. Use our check-list to ensure that you can come home to a cool, calm oasis of comfort, safe from the blistering heat outdoors.

Get ACs serviced

Ensure that ACs are serviced and filters and ducts are cleaned. Clogged and dusty filters make air conditioning systems work harder, stay on longer and cost more to run. Set the air conditioning unit to ‘auto’ instead of the ‘on’ mode. This will regulate the room temperature more effectively. Keep the thermostat at roughly 22 degrees and avoid setting temperatures lower than needed – each degree can represent the equivalent of a nine per cent savings on electricity costs.

Wipe down ceiling fans

Ceiling and even pedestal fans can gather dust with time as they push the air around your house. This not only reduces its efficiency but also spreads dust every time you switch your fans on. Wipe down the blades of the fans to ensure that the air in your home remains dust free and clean.

Check for gaps in weather-proofing strips

Look for tears in the weather-proof sealant around your doors and windows, and get them repaired or replaced, so there aren’t any gaps that can let the heat in or allow the cool to escape. Consider putting sun-proof film on the window panes that get the afternoon sun. Keep your windows and blinds closed during the day. By doing this, you can save up to seven per cent on electricity bills and help reduce temperature by as much as five degrees Celsius.

Refresh your interiors

Fashionable interior decorators recommend refreshing upholstery with each change of season. The good news is that you don’t have to have a spend a fortune to change the way your house looks! Simply try moving pieces of furniture to different rooms or changing the layout. While rearranging just ensure that seating is not placed in an uncomfortably hot spot by the windows. You’ll be surprised with how new everything looks once you mix it up a little bit.

Bring in cooler colours

The sun is at its strongest during summer. Invest in blackout shades which can be added to the back of your curtains or blinds to provide maximum light blockage. Choose light pastel coloured curtains, cushion covers and table cloths to brighten up your home and keeps it feeling cooler. This is also a good time to give carpets and rugs a good cleaning. It might be a good idea to roll up and store heavy rugs and carpets, and give both your home and your feet a chance to breathe. There’s nothing as nice as walking barefoot on cold marble or tiled stone floors during the summer.

Convert your bedroom into cool sanctuary

Keep thick flannel sheets and duvets away and bring out the breezier cotton. Using cotton bedsheets is ideal during the summer because they act like a natural thermostat drawing moisture off the body and cooling it in hot weather. This is also a good time to flip your mattress. Not only does this ensure that your mattress serves you longer but it also allows you an opportunity to clean under the bed. It might be a good idea to vacuum the top of the mattress before and after flipping, especially if you suffer from summer allergies.

Declutter and minimise

Check your wardrobes and put away clothes meant for cooler weather like heavy jackets and thick shirts and jumpsuits. This frees up a lot of extra space for the items you’ll wear regularly during summer like those breezy dresses and cool linen shorts. This is also a great time to assess what you really wear and what you don’t. Be honest! If you haven’t worn something in months, chances are you won’t do so in the near future. Donate!

Don’t add to the heat

Incandescent bulbs produce heat which you don’t need any more of in summer. They also produce carbon emissions that are bad for the environment. Consider using LED bulbs instead which are not only environmentally friendly but also help you save energy while keeping your home a lot cooler.

Keep away pesky visitors

Summer is when the roaches, ant and fruit flies come out in full force. Tackle them before they become a menace. Get a round of pest control done in your house before temperatures soar. Concentrate on damp areas like the kitchen and bathrooms. Check and install drain covers to discourage cockroaches. Put up window screens to keep away flies, mosquitoes and the lizards that follow these flying pests.

Bring the outdoors indoors

Adding greenery to the home is an instant way to make it look fresh and cheery. There are endless options to choose from, from pretty planters to hanging pots and perhaps even installing a vertical garden if you have a budget. Add potted plants and bunches of fresh flowers to adorn your living and dining rooms. Potted plants are not only a great way to jazz up corners of your home, they are great air purifiers too. Some of the best plants to grow indoors are succulents, Ivy, Money Plants, Aloe Vera, Areca Palms and Dracaena. Another great way of adding a dash of green to your house is by installing window planters. Place a small table fountain or any other source of flowing water, and what you get is a your very own zen space to relax in.

Keep the outdoors green

If you have a lawn or potted plants, this is the perfect time to fortify them against the heat. Move the more delicate plants indoors or into the shade. Add fertiliser and provide a layer of mulch. This will help the soil retain moisture during the scorching summer months. Bring in a burst of colour to the garden by painting pots in bright hues like yellow, blue and orange for that summery feel.

While it might seem like too much of work now, putting in the extra efforts to summer-proof your house will serve you well in the energy-sapping, sweltering hot summer months and ensure that you can come home to a cool, welcoming space every day.