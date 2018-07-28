Summer programme for school students ends in Al Dakhiliyah

AMAL AL RIYAMI –

NIZWA, JULY 28 –

Al Dakhiliyah Directorate of Education hosted the valedictory of the activities in the summer centres for students.

The programme was held in five centres for two-weeks under the slogan “my summer is citizen responsible” and benefited about 150 students.

The closing ceremony was held at Al Shahba Hall at Nizwa University under the auspices of Dr Yaqoub bin Khalfan al Ndabi, Director-General of the Scouts and Girl Guides Directorate at the Ministry of Education, in the presence of members from Al Dakhiliyah, Directorate of Education, heads of centres and students.

Mahmoud bin Salim bin Nasser al Azri, Head of Educational Activities, and member of the Local Committee for the Management of the Summer Programme, in his speech explained that the programme was a continuation of the Ministry of Education efforts to provide its educational mission and enhance its community roles.

The summer programme provided educational activities in which knowledge is mixed with entertainment in atmosphere full of familiarity and leisure.

“The programme aims to achieve goals in its ninth edition, the most important is to instil the concepts of pride in the country and its leader, and build a positive personality in all aspects of psychological, social, cultural, religious and values,” Al Azri added. The students of Al Mamor summer centre in Bahla presented the welcome activity.

This was followed by a visual presentation on the activities and events of the programme prepared by the Public Relations and Educational Media Department, which included aspects of the events and workshops that were implemented during the programme period.

The guest also honoured the heads of the centres, outstanding students, members of committees and the supporting committees.

