Summer is here, take precautions

One needs to consume lot of water and hydrate themselves especially during the summer months. Plenty of fresh fruits and vegetables rather than red meat should be made part of the diet. Prevention is better than cure and be prepared for summer

– Dr Sadiq al Lawati

With the onset of summer and as temperatures soar, it can be a testing time for those who work outdoors, sufficient precautions should be taken to avoid sun

stroke, dehydration, kidney problems and the like.

Chances of getting hit by heat-borne diseases are high if sufficient intake of water, dietary regulations, intake of ample amount of fruits and vegetables are not incorporated into the daily routine during the hot months.

“Prevention is better than cure and it is better to be prepared for summer as it gets hotter and hotter,” says Dr Sadiq al Lawati.

Statistics reveal that there are more than 1,000 patients with dysfunctional kidneys living on dialysis, while at least 15 are waiting for kidneys to be transplanted at the Royal Hospital.

“One needs to consume lot of water and hydrate themselves especially during the summer months. Plenty of fresh fruits and vegetables rather than red meat should be made part of the diet,” adds Dr Al Lawati.

Medics prefer fresh fruits to juices, while exposure to extreme heat should be avoided. Likewise, intake of salt should be reduced to a great extent.

Dr Ahmed of Centre for Communicable Diseases (CDC), goes a bit further by saying that selection of clothes to wear during summer is of great importance.

“Tight clothes should be avoided and one should opt for loose, cotton wears in summer. Besides avoiding direct exposure to sun, plenty of fluids should be made part of the diet. Additionally, oral rehydration solutions can also be used to avoid dryness and to enhance oral hygiene,” Dr Ahmed adds.

Dr Dilip Singhvi, Specialist Internal Medicine, Apollo Hospital, suggests that measures should be taken to avoid dehydration, heat exhaustion or heat stroke in summer as the temperatures rise. “Certain precautions need to be taken especially during peak summer months when the temperature soars starting with replacing the fluid volume lost through sweat by consuming ample amounts of water or other oral liquids. Rehydration is the most important aspect. Head and face should be covered and mid day break especially at peak of hours will minimise exposure to heat,” Dr Singhvi said, adding that medical help should be sought as early as possible in case of any heat stroke symptoms.

On the other hand, the Public Authority for Civil Defence and Ambulances (PACDA) has urged all individuals and corporates to be alert against any summer-related fire incidents as extreme heat is a major trigger for many fire accidents.

“Most of the fire incidents during summer either in houses or commercial buildings are triggered by extreme heat and in most cases, carelessness or casual approach or a reckless behaviour are found to be reasons for major fire tragedies. Faulty electric equipment in houses and other buildings, vehicles are also responsible for fire accidents,” a senior official at the PACDA said.