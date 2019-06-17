Summer essentials for outdoor lovers

Despite the sweltering heat, there’s no stopping an outdoor lover from either going to the beach or exploring a wadi.

Take for instance Omani outdoor lover Ahmed al Jaabri who this weekend joined a trip organised by A Tourism showing almost a dozen of expats into the beautiful waters of Bandar al Khairan.

“Once you are in the water, you’d almost not feel the heat anymore. Even kids had fun doing banana boat rides and frolicking into the water,” he shared.

Co-owned by Al Khairan native Ammar al Baloushi, they took a family of Latinos and their friends into snorkelling and diving areas and had them camped at one a hidden beach spending the whole afternoon doing different activities.

“Weekends are busy days not only on these beaches but almost everywhere else in Oman. People love to go out and enjoy the water,” Ammar shared.

“We saw other groups doing diving activities and some chase after dolphins. Some enjoy sunsets and spend quiet times on their yachts or boats,” he shared.

Wadis too are also fully packed during weekends even in the middle of summer. Some also enjoy the beautiful climate of Jabal Akhdar and other mountain villages like those found in Wakan or Jabal Shams.

Since there is no stopping outdoor lovers from going out, we are compiling a few tips for your to remember when you do your favourite outdoor adventures.

Invest in good shoes

If you are a hiker, chances are, you’d sweat a lot. Your feet, whatever adventure you will get into will experience a lot of challenges from bathing in your own perspiration to going dry or wet when you explore beaches or wadis. This means you need something that is comfortable, light and easy to wear. Make sure that you select shoes that are perfectly fitted to your feet. This will make sure that you avoid unnecessary injuries when out in the wild. There are some shoes nowadays that are both good for long distance hiking and also dry easily after getting wet. Don’t really on a particular brand that you are accustomed to but instead, look for quality that fulfils your need.

Apply sunscreen liberally

Skin cancer is not just a white person’s problem. It can affect anyone especially those who are in constant direct exposure to the sun. Getting sunburnt can also be a very painful experience which is why it is very important to invest in sunscreen. Opt for a sunscreen that has higher SPF and remember, sunscreen does not stay to your skin forever. Always make sure to reapply liberally every once in a while and when you apply it, better cover all parts and not just the areas which you think are directly exposed to the sun. For severe cases of sunburn, check with your doctor and apply skin soothing creams especially those infused with aloe vera.

Protect your eyes too

Shades and sunglasses are not just for fashion. First and foremost, they should serve a practical purpose and that is to protect your eyes. By selecting proper sunglasses, you are making sure that you prevent sun-related health problems for your eyes. Always look for sunglasses that are 100% UVA and UVB protection. Polarised glasses can reduce glare. If in dusty or windy areas, sunglasses also make sure that your eyes are protected from foreign objects that can irritate them.

Keep hydrated

When you sweat, you lose water. And when you are dehydrated, things can go bad fast. Always make sure that you have a bottle of water with you wherever you go. Since our body is made up of about 60% water, we have to make sure that we maintain the balance of body fluids and this where water can help.

Dress modestly but comfortably

Dressing up in summer in a country like Oman can be challenging but it doesn’t mean that there is no solution to this problem. When purchasing your outfit, look at the kind of fabric you are buying. Make sure that while the dressing is modest, select fabric that is easy and breezy and where your skin can still breath. The great thing about summer is that retail outlets usually have new designs that are ideal for beach or summer activities. Make sure to have a checklist of what you want and balance modesty with what works best when at the beach or hiking. Don’t forget to throw in a hat to protect your face from direct sunlight when you walk around.