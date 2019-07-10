Summer cannot stop shutterbugs from doing what they love best

Alzahra Sunaidi –

Despite the early sunrises, late sunsets and harsh noontime heat of summer, photographers all over the country are still out and about doing what they love best — taking photographs of their favourite subject.

Hundreds of hobbyists are beginning to make their way to the lush and misty Salalah to take advantage of the Khareef season. But while all roads may lead that way, some are opting for somewhere else and something else.

For Alhareth al Harthy, summer is a season for fruits, dates and the best time to venture into seas and valleys.

“But nothing compares to taking great photos of the cosmos,” he said.

“Summer is usually the perfect time to do night and star photography. It’s during this season that the galaxies are easier to track and take photos of,” he said.

He added, “Shooting stars requires a lot of things. You have to get the timing right and you have to move away far away from the city to a place so devoid of light so you can come up with a spectacular composition.”

Some photographers like Mustafa al Rahbi prefers venturing somewhere else to pursue his hobby. For his case, Mustafa shared that he is travelling to Tunisia and Morocco and then a few months later, he will head to Kashmir and by August, exploring South Korea and Japan.

Like Mustafa, Haitham al Shanfari also loves travelling and since he specialises in wildlife photography, he likes to create a collection that is unique and as much as possible, seldom seen.

“I am currently on an island in Scotland chasing after birds they called the puffin which has black or black and white plumage. With its stocky build and large beaks, they are fascinating creatures to chase after,” he said.

A resident of Salalah, Mohammed al Barami does not find any problem taking wildlife photos in his domain.

“I am a resident of Dhofar and in the summer, it transforms into this amazing place with an ideal climate for migratory birds. Because the season allows for different plants to grow, the migratory animals come and for any wildlife photographer, one can always find something fascinating to take photos of,” he said.

While Yousef al Shua’ili specialises in taking photos of life on the streets, he also likes taking photos of nature and has decided he would also go to Dhofar to take amazing landscape and nature photos.

For others like Shaiban al Shaibani, summer is also about teaching others and learning more about the beauty and techniques of photography.

‘My schedule is usually very busy during the summer. There are a lot of courses to cover and I intend to participate in filming scenes for a local theatre group,” he said adding that this alone will definitely cover the whole summer months.

Business is booming during the summer for Asmaa al Rubaie, a wedding photographer. She said that normally, during this period is when a lot of couples decide to marry.

Her schedule is booked for a lot of wedding preparations.

Angham al Matroushi, an advertising photographer, meanwhile is also busy with shooting advertorials for costumes, make-up, and other products. She shared that summer is a good opportunity for her to have more collaboration with online store owners on Instagram.

‘I spend almost all summer in product photography. Not only a hobby, but it has also become a source of income for me,” she said.

“I’m just taking my time to decide what I’d like to pursue next,” is said al Mashifari’s response when asked what his plan is.

“While I specialise on street and portrait photography, I don’t want to pressure and overburden myself which is why I am keeping my options open. My plan is to do things depending on my mood,” he said.