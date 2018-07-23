Local 

Summer camps held for school kids in Salalah

Oman Observer

SALALAH: Abdulaziz bin Mohammed al Rawas, Adviser to His Majesty the Sultan for Cultural Affairs, on Monday said education had received a big boost from His Majesty Sultan Qaboos as part of the blessed Renaissance through the construction of schools and colleges across the country. Speaking at an event in Salalah, he said four ‘summer camps’ are being held for schoolchildren in the Governorate of Dhofar, which will run until July 26. The event was attended by Dr Walid bin Saeed al Hinai, Director-General of the General Directorate of Education in Dhofar Governorate, Summer Programme Supervisor and Chairman and Members of the Local Committee and presidents of summer centres. — ONA

