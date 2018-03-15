Sultan’s Special Force marks Annual Day

MUSCAT: The Sultan’s Special Force (SSF) celebrated its annual day, which falls on March 15 every year, under the auspices of Gen Sultan bin Mohammed al Numani, Minister of the Royal Office.

Upon his arrival at the SSF Command, Maj Gen Amir bin Salim al Amri, SSF Commander and number of senior officers received Gen Al Numani.

He was briefed on the modern weapons and equipment being used in the SSF, stages of the SSF development that reflect modernisation and development in light of the glorious reign of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos, the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces.

Gen Al Numani pinned medals of excellent service and royal commendation on a number of SSF commissioned and non-commissioned officers in recognition of their dedication and sincerity in carrying out their duty. — ONA

Share on: WhatsApp