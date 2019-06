MUSCAT: On the occasion of Eid al Fitr, the administration of the Sultan’s Armed Forces Museum has decided to change the opening hours. The decision stems from the administration’s keenness to allow the public an opportunity to view the Omani heritage and the exhibits which showcase the march of development of the Sultan’s Armed Forces and the attention accorded to it by His Majesty Sultan Qaboos. During Eid al Fitr holiday, the museum will be open to public from 7:30 am to 2 pm on Thursday, June 6. The museum will be closed on Friday. On Saturday, June 8, the museum will open from 9 am to 12 noon and from 3 pm to 6 pm. The museum will go back to its normal opening hours following the end of the holidays. — ONA

