Sultanate’s soldiers excel at war games

MUSCAT: The gallant Omani soldiers are enthusiastically participating in the national exercises Al Shumookh 2 and the joint Omani-British exercise Al Saif Al Sareea 3. They are devoting their physical and intellectual capabilities and exerting huge efforts in land, air and water for the sake of their dear nation so that the Omani people live in glory and Oman remains forever a fortified bastion under the leadership of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos, the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces.

The training that Omani soldiers are receiving at both exercises is part and parcel of the joint military operations at the Sultan’s Armed Forces alongside the other military and security services. With their rare courage and unique skills, the Omani soldiers have made their presence felt before their British counterparts who vouched for them. Oman’s soldiers have exhibited high military and technical skills in dealing with weapons and military equipment whether on the ground, at sea or in the air particularly during the joint training with their British peers in all the stages of the joint exercises.