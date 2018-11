His Highness Sayyid Haitham bin Tareq al Said, Minister of Heritage and Culture and Head of the Main Ministerial Committee in Charge of Preparing for the Sultanate’s participation at Expo 2020, hosted by Dubai, UAE, on October 20, 2020 till April 10, 2021, unveiled the design of the Sultanate’s pavilion under the theme ‘Oman — Chances Throughout Ages’. The design has been selected and approved by the main ministerial committee at its last meeting.

