Sultanate’s events continue to draw crowds at Paris book fair

Paris: The cultural events accompanying the Sultanate’s participation as a special guest in Paris Book Fair continued for the third day on Monday.

The activities began by a lecture on “Transformations in Short Documentary Film-making in the Sultanate” by director Mohammed bin Sulaiman al Kindi, Chairman of Oman Film Society, and a session entitled “Sultanate of Oman: Where Tourism Meets Culture”.

The session moderated by Valerie Sapurtas of Le Figaro saw participation from Ranya Khuder, Director of Oman Tourism Office in Paris, Roche Jolieffe, General Manager of Oman Air Office in Paris, Michel Yves Labi, one of the pioneers of tourism in the Sultanate, Anne de Vandiere, a photographer, and Geraldine Garcon.

There was also a lecture on Oman’s history moderated by Olga Anrianaova in which Michel Barro Hetey, writer, Michel Hetey, photographer and Fabien Herpan, novelist took part.

The events were concluded with a lecture on Omani media by Dr Mohammed bin Mubarak al Araimi, Chairman of the Omani Journalists Association (OJA).

The session was moderated by Dr Majid Ne’ma followed by a lecture on the benefits of Omani frankincense.

Mohammed bin Abdullah al Baroumi, researcher at Nizwa University; Ahmed bin Abdullah al Busaidy, Chairman of Photographic Society of Oman of the Sultan Qaboos Higher Centre for Culture and Science, presented lectures. The last day of the exhibition will be concluded with a lecture about a documentary entitled “Oman Adventure has an Address” in which Dr Khalid Abdulmalik and Jerome Lachkine, Assistant Director of Photography and Production will take part. — ONA

Related