On behalf of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos, His Highness Sayyid Asaad bin Tareq al Said, Deputy Prime Minister for International Relations and Cooperation Affairs and Personal Representative of His Majesty the Sultan, received at his office on Tuesday Walid Al Moualem, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs and Expatriates in the Syrian Arab Republic, currently visiting the Sultanate.

The meeting exchanged cordial conversations and discussed aspects of the existing cooperation between the two countries in various fields of common concern.

Later in a statement to Oman News Agency (ONA), Al Moualem expressed the appreciation of his country’s government to the steady efforts made by His Majesty Sultan Qaboos and the Sultanate’s government to restore security and stability in Syria.

Al Moualem affirmed the deep-rooted Oman-Syrian relations and described them as ‘historic’.

He praised the firm stances of the Sultanate in supporting Syria at the different Arab and international forums, as well as the bilateral relations between the two sisterly countries in a number of economic, investment and tourism fields.

“Syria Reconstruction Plan will be unveiled soon as the crisis is about to end by defeating IS group and other organisations that target the security of Syria, and contravene with the provisions of the International Law and the UN Charter,” he added.

Regrading the efforts made by the UN Secretary-General’s envoy to Syria, Al Moualem said that his country’s government is extending maximum cooperation to the efforts, hoping that they could be more positive and achieve the aspirations of Syrians.

The Syrian deputy prime minister expressed his confidence that his country can tide over the crisis and will in future play its vital role in Arab and international arenas. — ONA

