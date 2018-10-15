Sultanate’s biggest food and hospitality show kicks off

MUSCAT, Oct 15 – The Sultanate’s biggest food and hospitality trade event got off to a good start at the Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre on Monday. Opened by Ahmed bin Nasser bin Hamad al Mehrzi, Tourism Minister, the three-day Food and Hospitality Exhibition has over 400 top local and international brands from 20 exhibiting countries on display. Drawn from close to 100 companies, the products include food and beverages, ingredients and seasoning, food processing technology, agriculture and fisheries, kitchen and catering equipment, packaging systems, HORECA furniture, resort and spa facilities, hotel décor, hotel and hospitality technologies segments.

A special attraction this year is the first-time participation of Belarusian companies under the theme ‘Belarus —The Taste of Nature’. These companies are producers of meat and dairy products as well as food products. “We are very happy to participate in the exhibition. It is a good platform for introducing our product range to the local market,” said Anatoliy Belyavskiy, director of Primemilk, a Belarus company which specialises in the production of functional whey-based ingredients. Apart from Belarus, there are exhibitors from China, Egypt, India, Iran, Italy, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Thailand and the UAE.

SAMUEL KUTTY