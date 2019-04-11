Local 

Sultanate’s ambassador presents credentials to Gambian President

BANJUL: President Adama Barrow of the Republic of Gambia received at Banjul on Thursday Abdullah bin Sulaiman al Amri, who presented his credentials as the Sultanate’s extraordinary and plenipotentiary non-resident Ambassador to the Republic of Gambia. During the meeting, the ambassador conveyed greetings of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos along with best wishes of good health and wellbeing to President Barrow, and the friendly Gambian people continuous progress and prosperity, wishing the bilateral relations between the two countries further progress and growth.
On his turn, President Barrow asked the ambassador to convey his greetings and best wishes to His Majesty the Sultan, and the Omani people further progress and development under the wise leadership of His Majesty.
President Barrow wished the ambassador success in carrying out his assignments, and the existing relations between the two countries further progress and growth.
The credentials’ presentation ceremony was attended by the Head of Presidential Protocols and the Gambian Minister of Foreign Affairs.
