Sultanate wraps up participation as special guest in Paris book fair

Paris: The Sultanate concluded its participation as a special guest in the 39th session of Paris Book Fair on Tuesday. The closing day of the cultural activities included a lecture on “Omani Media and its Enlightenment Role” by Dr Mohammed bin Mubarak al Araimi, Chairman of the Omani Journalists Association (OJA). The session was moderated by Dr Majid Ne’ma. It was followed by a lecture on the benefits of Omani frankincense by Mohammed bin Abdullah al Baroumi, researcher at Nizwa University. The session was moderated by Stérine Le Maguire.

Ahmed bin Abdullah al Busaidy, Chairman of Photographic Society of Oman of the Sultan Qaboos Higher Centre for Culture and Science, presented a lecture themed “Omani Photography through A Book: Achievement”. The session was moderated by photographer Pierre China Arcabo. The last day of the exhibition was concluded with a lecture about a documentary entitled “Oman Adventure has an Address” in which Dr Khalid Abdul Malik and Jerome Lachkine, Assistant Director of Photography and Production took part. — ONA