GENEVA: The Sultanate, represented by the Ministry of Education on Tuesday won the World Summit for the Information Society (WSIS) Award for “Access to Information and Knowledge” category on the Parent Application. The summit is being held in Geneva, Switzerland during 19 to 22 March 19 to 22.

“The WSIS Awards represent an international standard for honouring and appreciating the efforts of individuals, governments, civil society organisations, research institutions and private sector companies.

“We are proud of all the projects that have been honoured with the Summit Awards over the years, congratulations to the Ministry of Education for winning today one of the categories of this prestigious award,” said Dr Salim bin Sultan al Ruzaiqi, CEO of Information Technology Authority (ITA).

The Sultanate is taking part in WSIS with an official delegation including officials from the ITA, the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Transport and Communications. The agenda of the delegation includes several meetings with ITU officials and submission of specialised working papers on cyber security and electronic services.

— ONA

