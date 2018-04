MUSCAT: Oman has achieved the first place in the Globe International Environment Programme for a research on the effectiveness of using cane in the fertilisation of plants and its effects on soil and water.

The country was represented by the Ministry of Education for the programme.

The research was conducted by Wijdan al Nadabiyah, Arwa al Jalandaniyah and Razan al Nadabiyah from the Aum Hani Basic Education School in Al Dakhiliyah Governorate and supervised by teacher Nuwar bint Mohammed al Rawahiyah.

The Sultanate participated in the international exhibition which showcased 150 researches from all over the world. Of these, 24 obtained the required rate of four stars. Six researches from the Sultanate qualified for the competition.

Winners of the Globe International Environment Programme will participate in the annual students’ gathering in Ireland in July.

— ONA

