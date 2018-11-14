Sultanate vice chairman of world scouts body

Bangkok: Oman was named as the vice-chairman of the executive committee of the World Scout Parliamentary Union (WSPU). The Sultanate was represented at WSPU’s General Assembly in Bangkok by Shaikh Taher bin Mabkhout al Junaibi, Duqm’s representative in Majlis Ash’shura. The Sultanate’s winning the vice-chairmanship of the WSPU this year for its efforts in supporting youth issues and confirm the great confidence in its ability to contribute to the union. The WSPU aims at creating an effective force to serve youth around the world by enacting legislations on education, training, rehabilitation, job creation, combating poverty and terrorism, rejecting extremism and intolerance, and promoting volunteerism to serve the humanity. Established in South Korea in 1991, WSPU has a membership of more than 80 countries. — ONA

