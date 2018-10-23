Sultanate top in MICE tourism

London: The Sultanate managed to enhance its position on the global map as a unique tourism destination in general and meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions (MICE) tourism in particular, The Business Travel magazine said. It said Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre and the new Muscat International Airport have boosted the tourism infrastructure in the Sultanate. The Sultanate’s new electronic visa and a short-term tourist visa have greatly contributed to the tourism movement, besides the opening of many new hotels and resorts in the Sultanate. The Business Travel said the Sultanate is a global and regional destination for many tourists. The Sultanate has lot of attractions for business people and tourists alike. — ONA

